Streamr Market Cap Tops $23.80 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DATA is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

