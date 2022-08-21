Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Given New $4.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SDIG. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 12.2 %

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.