Substratum (SUB) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $335,486.83 and $2.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,585.68 or 1.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003796 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00128778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00094535 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

