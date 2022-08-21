Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the quarter. Sunrun comprises about 1.5% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $44,590,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 2,776.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 983,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,719,000 after purchasing an additional 948,878 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after purchasing an additional 772,818 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 23.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,749,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,901,000 after purchasing an additional 715,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun Trading Down 6.4 %

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 453,973 shares of company stock worth $13,729,089. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $32.77. 5,808,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,772,650. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 2.29. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

