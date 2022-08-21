SuperFarm Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $57.54 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Unidef (U) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000143 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.