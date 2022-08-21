swisspartners Ltd. Has $4.12 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

swisspartners Ltd. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.3% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,496,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.82. 4,178,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.