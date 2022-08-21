Swop (SWOP) Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges

Swop (SWOP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. Swop has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $23,996.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swop has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00004812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00779239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,539,979 coins and its circulating supply is 2,451,630 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars.

