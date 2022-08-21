Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Trading Up 3.3 %

Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of Symbolic Logic

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

