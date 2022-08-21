Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after acquiring an additional 842,927 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.68. 2,051,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

