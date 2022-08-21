T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

TTOO stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.48. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 245,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.