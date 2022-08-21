Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,448 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 112.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE:TDOC traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,053 shares of company stock worth $258,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.90.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

