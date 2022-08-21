Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $25.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.90.

TDOC opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,053 shares of company stock valued at $258,998. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

