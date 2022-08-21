Telemark Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Telemark Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Novanta makes up approximately 2.3% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $25,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.51. 129,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.70. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

