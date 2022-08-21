Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes $5.58 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,711,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,795,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,244,000 after buying an additional 124,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,449,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,972,000 after buying an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,874,000 after buying an additional 237,529 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.