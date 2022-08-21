Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes $9.16 Million Position in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 787,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Oyster Point Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 6,897.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 87,603 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 22.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 454,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

OYST stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.93. 47,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,210. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OYST. HC Wainwright began coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oyster Point Pharma from $60.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

