Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Temple & Webster Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS TPLWF opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Temple & Webster Group has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.
Temple & Webster Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Temple & Webster Group (TPLWF)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.