Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Temple & Webster Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS TPLWF opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Temple & Webster Group has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform that offers approximately 200,000 products. Its online platform offers outdoor, office, and home décor furniture; and rugs, lighting, wall art bed and bath, kitchen baby and kids, renovation, and lifestyle products.

