Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. Teradata has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

