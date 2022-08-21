Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Teradyne (CNSX:TER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Teradyne to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teradyne to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.50.
Teradyne Stock Performance
About Teradyne
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradyne (TER)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.