Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2022

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Teradyne (CNSX:TERGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Teradyne to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teradyne to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Teradyne Stock Performance

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Teradyne (CNSX:TER)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.