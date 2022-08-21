Terracoin (TRC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,279.00

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $413,112.23 and approximately $1,279.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,442.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00554575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00253443 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00020405 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

