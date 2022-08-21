Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.45 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

