Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,843 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $63,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,343,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 31,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $2,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.45. 4,569,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190,790. The company has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

