Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Decreased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,605,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 306,180 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.61% of Textron worth $416,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

TXT stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $66.05. 1,374,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,997. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.