The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $28.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AES. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AES by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AES by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in AES by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in AES by 92.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,753 shares during the period. Finally, Corvex Management LP lifted its position in AES by 129.2% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

