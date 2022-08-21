The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Increased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,326 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Allstate worth $37,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.20 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

