The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 210.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,999 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $28,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.20. 1,289,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,738. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.18.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

