The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,773,000 after purchasing an additional 358,497 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,341,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196,736 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $65.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,921,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,154,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.