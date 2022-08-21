The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lifted by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,282,442 shares of company stock valued at $28,880,922 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.27. 1,812,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,713. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

