The Graph (GRT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $737.92 million and $118.52 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Graph has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,411.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00128427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00093921 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

