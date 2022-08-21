The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $321.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.50.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.