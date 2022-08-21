The Sandbox (SAND) Market Capitalization Hits $1.53 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $239.63 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00004970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.93 or 0.00649945 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000351 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00177244 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,427,520,110 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

