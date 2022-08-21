The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,126,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201,630 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 3.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $248,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

