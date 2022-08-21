THEKEY (TKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $707,069.88

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $707,069.88 and approximately $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000156 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.