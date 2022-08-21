Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,503 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $235,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $588.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,049. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $230.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $556.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,577 shares of company stock worth $49,778,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

