Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0001

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 52.9% against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $88,963.02 and $1.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008845 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000715 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

