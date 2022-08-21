TokenSwap (TP) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

TokenSwap (TP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, TokenSwap has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. TokenSwap has a total market cap of $3,962.55 and $19,307.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,399.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003751 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00127526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00096059 BTC.

TokenSwap Profile

TokenSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenswap. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official website for TokenSwap is www.tokenswap.finance.

TokenSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

