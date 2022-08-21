Tokes Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Tokes has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001770 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000260 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

