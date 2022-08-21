Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Stock Position Decreased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.48% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 151,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,826 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. 67,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,421. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

