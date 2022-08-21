TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,811,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 90.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.