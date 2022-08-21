TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.63.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $61.15.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,811,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 90.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
