Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $3,428,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,364,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 631.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,329.9% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PKW stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

