Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 333 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $749,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 153,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALE opened at $63.33 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

