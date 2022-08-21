Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,514 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EJAN. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $7,261,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $2,021,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 42,952 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EJAN opened at $27.36 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.