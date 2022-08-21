Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 536,379 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 99,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.7 %

F opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

