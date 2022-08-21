Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72.

