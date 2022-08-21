Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 281 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $94.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a market capitalization of $392.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

