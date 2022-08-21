Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,514 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 307,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $7,261,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $2,021,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $27.36 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

