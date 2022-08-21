Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 1.80% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 149,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,642,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1,001.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 133,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GXTG opened at $31.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

