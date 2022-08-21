Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,558 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 2.89% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 143,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.2% in the first quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

