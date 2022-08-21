Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,317 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFTY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 309,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.