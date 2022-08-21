TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Holdings Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,672 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $24,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 337,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $80.05 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

