Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.05.

NYSE:TCN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 301,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 44.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

